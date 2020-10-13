Large alligator climbs up Florida family’s door with belly pressed against glass; cat unimpressed

A cat protected by the locked door to a Florida residence seemed unimpressed with the large alligator pressing its belly against the frame on the other side in an image captured earlier this month.

A Sarasota resident took a photo of the encounter that appeared to show the reptile scaling the door and shared it with friends.

"We have friends in Sarasota FL that heard noise at their front door," Illinois resident Ed Werdell wrote in an Oct. 3 Facebook post. "Take a look at what they found!!! Wow!"

As of Tuesday evening, the post has been shared more than 92,000 times. Some of the more than 5,000 comments theorized on what both the alligator and cat were thinking during their staredown.

One user said the cat was thinking: “this one ugly looking dog." Another said the reptile was possibly looking to religiously convert the feline.

"He’s just going door to door spreading the word for Godzilla our lord and savior," he wrote.

Florida has about 1.3 million alligators spread out across its 67 counties, according to the state Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.