Alleged gunman in Florida shooting of college football player arrested by US Marshals

Agents with the U.S. Marshal Service nabbed the second and final suspect wanted in the Florida shooting death of a college football player who was home for Christmas break more than three weeks later, authorities announced Friday.

Nyquan Priester, 20, was arrested Thursday and charged with second-degree murder for the death of 18-year-old Dylan Jenkins, according to U.S. Marshals.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYER KILLED IN 'SENSELESS' FLORIDA SHOOTING DURING CHRISTMAS BREAK

Jenkins returned home to Sarasota, Florida, for Christmas break after finishing his first semester at Madonna University, outside Detroit.

Jenkins was with a group of 40 to 50 people, including friends, at Sarasota’s Ackerman Park around 11 p.m. on Dec. 29, 2021 "when several shots were fired from the back seat of a vehicle in the parking lot," the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office said.

The teenager suffered a gunshot wound to his back and could not be saved, authorities said.

Investigators later linked the vehicle, a gold Hyundai, to Priester and another 20-year-old, Kalvion Turner, who allegedly said he was in the car at the time of the shooting but did not fire the gun.

FLORIDA MAN INJURED FIGHTING OFF BEAR TO PROTECT WIFE AND DOGS

Turner surrendered to authorities on Jan. 13 and was charged with principal to second-degree murder, police said. Police have not identified a motive.

Jenkins majored in sports management at Madonna University, where he played football and ran track and field, according to Madonna University Athletics.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Our Crusader family has suffered an extreme loss," Scott Kennell, director of athletics, said in a statement responding to the news. "We are devastated and completely heartbroken. Dylan's kindness and infectious smile will always be remembered by those who knew him. We are keeping the Jenkins family in our prayers."

Fox News' Greg Norman contributed to this report.