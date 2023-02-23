Expand / Collapse search
New Mexico
Published

Albuquerque shooting leaves 1 dead, others wounded

It is unclear if there is a suspect in custody

Associated Press
One were was killed and multiple other people have been wounded after a shooting in Albuquerque’s North Valley, police said Thursday.

Albuquerque police spokesman Gilbert Gallegos said the scene was still active, and it was unclear how many people were shot or if a suspect was in custody.

One person is dead and multiple others were wounded in an Albuquerque shooting.

Police were called to the scene Thursday morning and reported finding multiple people with apparent gunshot wounds.

Gallegos said one person was taken to a hospital, where that person died.

The name, age and gender of the victim wasn’t immediately released.