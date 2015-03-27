Alaska police say call may have been prank after search for kidnap victim turns up little

Alaska authorities say the search for a 10-year-old girl who called police saying she'd been kidnapped has turned up little, and they're considering it may have been a prank.

Juneau police say the girl called early Friday saying she'd been kidnapped and drugged by an unknown man and dropped off alone in a Juneau parking lot.

The girl said she was from Juneau and her name was Abby, and she spoke with a pronounced British accent, authorities said. She also gave her parents' names and said they were in jail.

The call prompted a massive search, but the Juneau Empire reports the investigation has produced few results.

Police say there's no record of the girl's parents at the Lemon Creek Correctional Center. And they traced the call to a business in British Columbia, Canada.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police and other Canadian agencies have been apprised of the situation, and the investigation is continuing in both countries.

The newspaper reports the call was similar to one received by B.C. authorities four months ago.

"They couldn't track her down then either," said Page Decker, assistant Juneau police chief.

Decker said most of the department's officers are married with children, so the possibility a young girl might have been kidnapped and stranded struck a chord.

"You obviously have that parental protection need that kicks in," he said. "You want things to be right in the world. It has an impact on you when you have children, but it is certainly significant for anybody when it is a child."

