Alaska kids served floor sealant instead of milk at elementary school summer program

Kids attending a summer program at an Alaskan elementary school were served floor sealant instead of milk at a summer program.

A statement by the Juneau School District in Alaska states that when breakfast was served at Sitʼ Eeti Shaanáx̱ Glacier Valley Elementary School on June 14 during a summer program, students complained about the milk "tasting bad" and "burning their mouth/throat."

Staff members with the school district and the summer program then smelled and tasted the liquid for themselves, and realized that the milk was actually "a floor sealant resembling liquid milk."

"Breakfast was served starting at 8:45 a.m. Shortly after breakfast was served students complained of the milk tasting bad and burning their mouth/throat. Juneau School District (JSD) RALLY and NMS staff immediately followed up by smelling/tasting the milk and looking at the container/label. It was found that the ‘milk’ served was actually a floor sealant resembling liquid milk," the statement says.

All "breakfast components" were served by NANA Management Services, according to the statement.

Staff members told students to stop drinking the liquid and removed it, but 12 students had already ingested the chemicals.

Poison control was immediately called, and parents were notified about the incident.

One student received medical treatment at a local hospital and two were picked up from the summer program. According to the statement, the "remaining product" was removed from the premises and placed in chemical/hazardous storage.

The Juneau Police Department is investigating the incident, according to the statement.

According to the Juneau Empire, the school board was going to consider a contract extension with the food service provider during a Tuesday night meeting but was pulled from consideration before the meeting began.