Alabama woman who allegedly put newborn baby in dumpster charged with capital murder

A mother in Alabama was charged with capital murder after she allegedly left her newborn baby in a dumpster, where the child later died.

The Dothan Police Department said in a press release that medical staff at Southeast Health hospital told officers Thursday that a female was attempting to recover a child which she claimed she left at their location Aug. 13.

The female, identified as 18-year-old Jakayla Ashanti Williams, told hospital employees she gave birth to the baby Aug. 13, and took the newborn to a hospital, claiming to have handed the child to an employee and then left.

Police said the family didn't know Williams was pregnant until Wednesday and wanted to recover the newborn baby. Williams and the family members went to the hospital on Thursday to find the employee who had the baby, since that's where the 18-year-old said the child was.

However, police say that Williams never went to the hospital Aug. 13, after the baby was born.

When investigators presented Williams with information disputing her presence at the hospital, the teenager said that she wrapped the newborn baby in a blanket and "placed it into a trash dumpster at an apartment complex on the west side of town."

When the newborn was placed into the dumpster, he was still alive, officials said.

Investigators went to the location of the dumpster and found a trash compactor attached.

Upon sifting through trash, remains of the newborn child were found "wrapped in a mattress protector that was in a zipped-up duffel bag."

The remains were sent to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences in Montgomery for confirmation of the newborn's identity.

Williams is being charged with one count of capital murder and police are still investigating the death.