Alabama police search for suspect in deadly Talladega shooting

Alabama police are looking for a suspect in a shooting that left one person dead in Talladega on April 12.

The Talladega Police Department said in a Facebook post that Jahiem Embry, 19, was found with a single gunshot to the head in a car that was parked near an intersection on April 12.

Embry was taken to a local hospital where he was then flown to the University of Alabama at Birmingham Hospital and pronounced dead the next day, according to police.

Police investigators found that the car where Embry was found had been shot at multiple times.

The Central Alabama Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for anyone who gives information that leads to the arrest or identification of the suspect who shot Embry. Anyone with information is encouraged to call 334-215-STOP.