Alabama police say 6 injured in graduation party shooting

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Six people were shot after a graduation party in Anniston, Alabama, early Friday morning.

The Anniston Police Department said in a Facebook post that of the six people who were struck by gunfire after the graduation party, none of the injuries are considered life-threatening.

At least one person was injured while fleeing from the scene, according to the police department, and multiple vehicles were hit by stray bullets.

The police department also said that the impulse for young people to use firearms is "a tragedy and a shame."

ALABAMA POLICE SEEKING MASKED WOMAN CAUGHT ON CAMERA STEALING LAWNMOWER WITH CRIMSON TIDE YARD SIGN

"The impulse to use firearms by the young people in our society is a tragedy and a shame. Your local police department is called after an event happens and is not able to predict this type of crime. It is up to the families and communities as a whole to protect our children from gun violence. APD is committed to doing whatever we can to help," the Facebook post said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Lives are fragile and precious. This is not a video game or movie. You don't get to respawn. The other person doesn't get another chance to play again," it added.