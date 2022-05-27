Expand / Collapse search
Alabama
Published

Alabama police say 6 injured in graduation party shooting

None of the injuries in the Alabama graduation shooting are considered life-threatening

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
Six people were shot after a graduation party in Anniston, Alabama, early Friday morning.

The Anniston Police Department said in a Facebook post that of the six people who were struck by gunfire after the graduation party, none of the injuries are considered life-threatening.

At least one person was injured while fleeing from the scene, according to the police department, and multiple vehicles were hit by stray bullets.

The police department also said that the impulse for young people to use firearms is "a tragedy and a shame."

Anniston Police Department 

Anniston Police Department  (Anniston Police Department )

"The impulse to use firearms by the young people in our society is a tragedy and a shame. Your local police department is called after an event happens and is not able to predict this type of crime. It is up to the families and communities as a whole to protect our children from gun violence. APD is committed to doing whatever we can to help," the Facebook post said.

"Lives are fragile and precious. This is not a video game or movie. You don't get to respawn. The other person doesn't get another chance to play again," it added.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.