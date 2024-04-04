Alabama man found with Easter eggs containing nearly 200 fentanyl pills, synthetic cannabis: police

An Alabama man was caught red-handed with Easter eggs filled with nearly 200 fentanyl pills-- rather than chocolate treats.

The Colbert County Sheriff's Office announced in a Facebook post that agents with the county's drug task force pulled over 29-year-old Jamarious Dequan Qualls on April 1 at around 11:45 a.m.

Police quickly learned that Qualls had a misdemeanor warrant for his arrest in a nearby county and the 29-year-old allowed law enforcement to search his car.

Investigators discovered orange and gold plastic Easter eggs inside his car.

Authorities said that the eggs contained 176 fentanyl pills inside and a plastic bag with 1oz of "spice" synthetic cannabis.

Qualls was taken into custody and charged with trafficking illegal drugs and unlawful possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance.

He is being held on a $150,000 bond, Colbert County deputies said.