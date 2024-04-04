Expand / Collapse search
Alabama

Alabama man found with Easter eggs containing nearly 200 fentanyl pills, synthetic cannabis: police

Alabama police found the fentanyl pills and cannabis inside two plastic Easter eggs

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
Published | Updated
An Alabama man was caught red-handed with Easter eggs filled with nearly 200 fentanyl pills-- rather than chocolate treats.

The Colbert County Sheriff's Office announced in a Facebook post that agents with the county's drug task force pulled over 29-year-old Jamarious Dequan Qualls on April 1 at around 11:45 a.m. 

Police quickly learned that Qualls had a misdemeanor warrant for his arrest in a nearby county and the 29-year-old allowed law enforcement to search his car. 

Investigators discovered orange and gold plastic Easter eggs inside his car.

Easter eggs and fentanyl pills

A man was arrested after authorities in Alabama found nearly 179 fentanyl pills hidden in Easter eggs during a traffic stop. (Colbert County Sheriffs Department)

Authorities said that the eggs contained 176 fentanyl pills inside and a plastic bag with 1oz of "spice" synthetic cannabis.

Qualls was taken into custody and charged with trafficking illegal drugs and unlawful possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance.

Jamarious Dequan Qualls

The Colbert County Sheriff's Office said Jamarious Dequan Qualls was arrested on Monday after police seized fentanyl and cannabis from his car. (Colbert County Sheriff's Department)

He is being held on a $150,000 bond, Colbert County deputies said.

