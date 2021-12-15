Alabama kidnapper recently sentenced to hard prison time on the run after accidental release

A man sentenced to 17 years in prison for kidnapping a prominent Birmingham, Alabama, businessman was accidentally released from the Jefferson County Jail.



The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 35-year-old Matthew Amos Burke. Burke was released around 3:30 p.m. Friday. While the sheriff's office says circumstances surrounding Burke's release are currently being investigated, it speculates that missing paperwork may have been the cause.

Burke was transferred to the Jefferson County Jail from a neighboring agency on Nov. 24 to attend court. According to records, Burke's state charges were dismissed after a court appearance on Friday. At the time of transfer from the neighboring agency, there was no documentation left to notify jail personnel that Burke had been sentenced by a federal court and was not to be released.



It was discovered around 3:30 p.m. Monday that Burke should have been held for transfer to prison, where he was to serve an already imposed federal sentence.