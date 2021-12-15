Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Alabama
Published

Alabama kidnapper recently sentenced to hard prison time on the run after accidental release

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office asking for assistance locating 35-year-old Matthew Amos Burke

Pilar Arias
By Pilar Arias | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for December 15 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for December 15

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A man sentenced to 17 years in prison for kidnapping a prominent Birmingham, Alabama, businessman was accidentally released from the Jefferson County Jail.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 35-year-old Matthew Amos Burke. Burke was released around 3:30 p.m. Friday. While the sheriff's office says circumstances surrounding Burke's release are currently being investigated, it speculates that missing paperwork may have been the cause.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 35-year-old Matthew Amos Burke.  Burke was released from the Jefferson County Jail in Birmingham around 3:30 PM on Friday, December 10, 2021.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 35-year-old Matthew Amos Burke.  Burke was released from the Jefferson County Jail in Birmingham around 3:30 PM on Friday, December 10, 2021. ( Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office)

Burke was transferred to the Jefferson County Jail from a neighboring agency on Nov. 24 to attend court. According to records, Burke's state charges were dismissed after a court appearance on Friday. At the time of transfer from the neighboring agency, there was no documentation left to notify jail personnel that Burke had been sentenced by a federal court and was not to be released.  

ALABAMA SHERIFF ALLEGES ‘SEXUAL ENCOUNTER’ AS MOTIVE IN 5-YEAR-OLD GIRL'S SLAYING, SUSPECT HELD WITHOUT BAIL

It was discovered around 3:30 p.m. Monday that Burke should have been held for transfer to prison, where he was to serve an already imposed federal sentence.

Burke was sentenced to 17 years in prison for "kidnapping, bank fraud, and conspiracy to commit bank fraud," according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Alabama on Nov. 2. He pleaded guilty to the charges in April.

ALABAMA AIR FORCE BASE SECURITY INCIDENT ENDS WITH ONE PERSON DEAD, THREE IN THE HOSPITAL

According to the plea agreement, on Sept. 11, 2020, Burke unlawfully entered the home of the victim. Burke then abducted the victim and transported him to Burke’s residence, where the victim was forced to transfer $250,000 from his bank account into another bank account, as directed by Burke. Once $250,000 was transferred, Burke drove the victim back to his residence and released him. The victim then contacted the Birmingham Police Department and the Mountain Brook Police Department.

That victim has been identified by local news outlets as Birmingham businessman Elton B. Stephens.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Burke is approximately 5’7″ tall, 170 lbs. with brown hair and blue eyes. He has connections to the Fultondale, Tarrant and Remlap communities. Anyone who sees him or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call 911.

Pilar Arias is a multimedia journalist with more than 10 years of experience in broadcast, digital and print production. She enjoys covering a wide variety of topics. Follow her on Twitter: @PilarFOXNews.

Your Money