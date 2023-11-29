Alabama judge, twice suspended, resigns after conviction for violating judicial ethics

An Alabama judge, twice suspended from the bench since 2021 and convicted last year of violating judicial ethics, has resigned, state officials said Tuesday.

The Alabama Administrative Office of Courts confirmed Jefferson County Circuit Judge Tracie Todd’s resignation, which was submitted Monday and will become effective Dec. 6, al.com reported.

"It has been my greatest privilege and honor to be entrusted with service to and for the people of Jefferson County,’′ Todd wrote in her letter of resignation, according to the news site.

No additional information has been released. Todd did not immediately return a telephone call Tuesday from The Associated Press seeking comment.

Todd sits on the criminal court in Birmingham. She was elected in 2012 and reelected without opposition in 2018.

In October 2022, the Alabama Court of the Judiciary found Todd guilty of one charge of violating judicial ethics and suspended her without pay for 120 days. She returned to the bench in early 2023.

Todd was first suspended from the bench in 2021 after a scathing 100-plus page complaint was filed against her by the Judicial Inquiry Commission. She was charged with multiple incidents of abuse of judicial power and abandonment of the judicial role of detachment and neutrality.

She was suspended again in March 2022 on new complaints that she didn't follow the orders of the Alabama Court of the Judiciary.