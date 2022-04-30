Alabama inmate sentenced to life in prison for murder escapes

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A man convicted and sentenced for murder in Alabama is on the run after escaping from prison.

Mitchell Lindsey, 29, escaped from the Kilby Correctional Facility in Mt. Meigs, Alabama at approximately 8:30 on Saturday morning, according to WBRC-TV .

Lindsey, who was reportedly wearing a brown prison uniform at the time of his escape, is 6’2" and weighs 165 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Authorities say that Lindsey was serving a life sentence after being found guilty in 2015 of murdering 68-year-old Bessie Louise Stovall.

Authorities are asking anyone with information on Lindsey's whereabouts to call the Alabama Dept. of Corrections at 1-800- 831-8825.

Lindsey escaped from prison the day after inmate Casey Cole White went missing after leaving a detention center in Lauderdale County, Alabama along with Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office Assistant Director of Corrections Vicki White.

Both inmate and officer White are still currently missing.