Alabama governor signs law banning puberty blockers, gender transition surgeries

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey on Friday signed legislation to outlaw puberty blocking medications for minors.

The bill makes it a felony, punishable by up to 10 years in prison, to prescribe puberty blockers or hormones to transgender people under age 19 to help in their gender transition.

The bill also prohibits gender transition surgeries, although doctors told lawmakers those are generally not done on minors.

Ivey signed the legislation a day after state lawmakers passed the bill. Groups have vowed to challenge the law in court.

Alabama is the second state to try to impose a ban on gender-affirming care for minors and the first to impose criminal penalties. A similar measure in Arkansas, which would have banned doctors from prescribing the medications, was blocked by a federal judge.

Ivey also signed legislation prohibiting certain elementary school teachers from discussing gender identity and sexual orientation matters in school.

