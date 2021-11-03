Alabama elementary school teacher facing child pornography charges

An Alabama elementary school teacher has been placed on leave after being arrested this week on child pornography charges, reports say.

Amy Sudberry was taken into custody Monday night by police in Rainbow City, northeast of Birmingham, according to The Gadsden Times. The 39-year-old teacher at Carlisle Elementary School is now facing charges including production of pornography with minors, possession of pornographic material and chemical endangerment of a child, jail records show.

"The Etowah County Board of Education is aware of criminal charges against an employee, Mrs. Amy Sudberry," Superintendent Alan Cosby told the newspaper in a statement. "This employee has been placed on leave pending the outcome of this matter."

ALABAMA WOMAN GETS LIFE SENTENCE FOR HELPING KILL HUSBAND’S PREVIOUS WIFE AND FAMILY

"We are cooperating fully with law enforcement and will have no further comment as this is a personnel matter," Cosby added.

Sudberry’s husband, Joshua, also has been arrested on charges of drug paraphernalia and chemical endangerment of a child.

Rainbow City Police Lt. Jason Higgins told The Gadsden Times that so far there is no indication that any of the crimes Amy Sudberry is alleged to have committed involved students at her school.

He added that when police searched her residence, they found drug paraphernalia containing residue of marijuana and a white substance, within reach of a child, according to The Gadsden Times.

Evidence also reportedly was taken in connection to the child pornography investigation.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Amy Sudberry is being held on bonds totaling $100,000.

Police also told ABC 33/40 that the alleged pornographic material involved a child under the age of 12 – and that they were alerted to the situation after receiving a tip about a TikTok video.