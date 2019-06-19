Alabama college student athletes allegedly beat duck, left it to die in woods, officials say

Two former Alabama college athletes were arrested after allegedly beating a duck with a baseball bat and leaving it to die, officials said.

Thomas “Landon” Grant and Jacob Frye, both 19, were charged after the May 5 incident in which a group of student baseball players who attended Central Alabama Community College in Alexander City allegedly snatched a duck after attending a party.

The students allegedly went to a pond, located on campus, and stole a white Muscovy duck, AL.com reported. Officials say they hit the duck with the bat, brought it to a nearby apartment, and placed it in a bag.

ALABAMA MAN ALLEGEDLY FED 'ATTACK SQUIRREL' METH TO KEEP IT AGGRESSIVE: OFFICIALS

At that point, one of the students reportedly wanted to "put it outs of its misery," and allegedly beat the duck further, before throwing it away in a wooded area.

A coach was made aware of the incident shortly afterward and found the duck still alive in the woods. It was later euthanized, officials said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A police investigation led to warrants against Grant, who was arrested May 31, and Frye, who turned himself in to police last week. Both men are charged with aggravated animal cruelty.