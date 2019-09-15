Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Cold Case
Published

Alabama cold case investigators try to identify body found without head, hands and heart

By Robert Gearty | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for Sept. 15Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for Sept. 15

Fox News Flash top headlines for Sept. 15 are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxNews.com

Alabama investigators are seeking new leads in a bizarre cold case murder that has remained unsolved for 22 years.

The male victim’s feet were bound by rope but missing were the victim’s head, hands, heart and spleen, according to reports. Recovered near the body were a handful of air fresheners.

Last week, investigators with the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office released a sketch of a potential suspect and appealed for information that can identify the victim.

Sketch shows potential suspect in the cold case murder of a man in Marshall County, Ala., 22 years ago.

Sketch shows potential suspect in the cold case murder of a man in Marshall County, Ala., 22 years ago. (Marshall County Sheriff's Office)

“The hands and head had been removed, obviously to keep us from identifying the victim,” chief investigator Keith Wilson told WHNT-TV Saturday.

WAAF-TV reported Saturday that the victim’s heart and spleen had been surgically removed but investigators weren’t sure why.

FORMER CANDIDATE FOR IDAHO GOVERNOR PROBED IN COLORADO GIRL'S 1984 MURDER

It could have been to hide a stab or gunshot wound, according to the station.

Wilson told the two stations that the victim appears to be a 5-foot-9 man in his 20s who weighed 155 pounds and had strawberry blonde hair.

FLORIDA MAN’S SKELETAL REMAINS DISCOVERED AFTER UNDERWATER CAR SPOTTED ON GOOGLE EARTH

A teen found the body in the Cotaco Creek near Arab in April 1997. Wilson believes it was dumped there by the killer.

Wilson told WAAF he has done extensive work on the case trying to crack it.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

“I would love to solve this case before I retire,” he said.