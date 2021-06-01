Air Force dad surprises daughter at graduation

An Air Force master sergeant surprised his daughter at her high school graduation in a tear-jerking moment that was captured on video.

Grace Macke thought her father, who was deployed in Qatar, would not be able to make it to her graduation from Kings High School in Ohio.

School staff brought the new graduate and her family on stage to hear a virtual message from her father, Master Sgt. Drew Macke.

"This is Master Sergeant Drew Macke calling from Doha, Qatar," Master Sgt. Macke can be heard saying in a recording presented to the auditorium of spaced-out ceremony attendees.

The video is then cut short, and ceremony organizers suggest that there are technical difficulties before announcing Macke will just have to congratulate his daughter in person.

"Ladies and gentleman, if we can't see the video, will you help me welcome out Master Sgt. Drew Macke? He is home," an announcer says in the video.

Much to Grace Macke's surprise, her father then walks onstage with a bouquet and pulls her in for a hug.

Macke's three other children also look surprised and overwhelmed as they see him walk onstage.

"Before today’s graduation ceremony, we were able to pull off a little surprise to 2021 KHS Graduate, Grace Macke. Her father, Master Sergeant, Drew Macke was deployed to the Middle East in the fall," the Kings Local School District wrote in a May 16 Facebook post sharing the video.

"Grace didn’t think her dad would be able to come home for graduation but thanks to the U.S. Air Force, Drew was able to come home and surprise his family," the post reads.

The touching video now has more than 9,000 views on Facebook.