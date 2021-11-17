Expand / Collapse search
Ahmaud Arbery trial: Travis McMichael takes stand in own defense

He is on trial alongside his father Greg McMichael and his neighbor William "Roddie" Bryan for the slaying of Arbery

By Rebecca Rosenberg | Fox News
Trial of Gregory McMichael, Travis McMichael, & William "Roddie" Bryan for the murder of Ahmaud Arbery

One of three White men on trial for the murder of Ahmaud Arbery, who is Black, took the stand Wednesday in his own defense.

Travis McMichael, 35, testified that there had been a rash of thefts and break-ins in the Satilla Shores neighborhood outside Brunswick, Ga., before the fatal encounter with Arbery. He is the first person to take the stand on behalf of the defense.

Travis McMichael listens to one of his attorneys during a motion hearing in the Glynn County Courthouse, Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, in Brunswick, Ga. McMichael and his his father, Greg McMichael, and a neighbor, William "Roddie" Bryan, are charged with the February 2020 slaying of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton, Pool)

Travis McMichael is on trial — alongside his father Greg McMichael, 67, and their neighbor William "Roddie" Bryan, 52 – for murder, aggravated assault, and false imprisonment.

AHMAUD ARBERY TRIAL: STATE OF GEORGIA RESTS ITS CASE

Prosecutors say the three men spotted Arbery, 25, jogging in the neighborhood Feb. 23, 2020, pursued him in pickup trucks and trapped him on the street. 

Arbery ran toward Travis McMichael and lunged for his shotgun. After a brief tussle over the weapon, Travis McMichael blasted him twice in the chest at close range. 

If convicted, they face up to life in prison.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Rebecca Rosenberg is a veteran journalist and book author with a focus on crime and criminal justice. Email tips to rebecca.rosenberg@fox.com and @ReRosenberg.