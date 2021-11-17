Ahmaud Arbery trial: Travis McMichael takes stand in own defense

One of three White men on trial for the murder of Ahmaud Arbery, who is Black, took the stand Wednesday in his own defense.

Travis McMichael, 35, testified that there had been a rash of thefts and break-ins in the Satilla Shores neighborhood outside Brunswick, Ga., before the fatal encounter with Arbery. He is the first person to take the stand on behalf of the defense.

Travis McMichael is on trial — alongside his father Greg McMichael, 67, and their neighbor William "Roddie" Bryan, 52 – for murder, aggravated assault, and false imprisonment.

Prosecutors say the three men spotted Arbery, 25, jogging in the neighborhood Feb. 23, 2020, pursued him in pickup trucks and trapped him on the street.

Arbery ran toward Travis McMichael and lunged for his shotgun. After a brief tussle over the weapon, Travis McMichael blasted him twice in the chest at close range.

If convicted, they face up to life in prison.

