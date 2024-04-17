Expand / Collapse search
Accused Idaho killer Bryan Kohberger offers up alibi

Bryan Kohberger is accused of stabbing four University of Idaho students to death during a home invasion

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
Published | Updated
Bryan Kohberger, the man accused of killing four University of Idaho undergrads in a home invasion stabbing, offered up an alibi via his attorneys on Wednesday.

Kohberger claims he was out driving the night of the killings on Nov. 13, 2022. 

"Mr. Kohberger was out driving in the early morning hours of November 13, 2022; as he often did to hike and run and/or see the moon and stars," court documents said. "He drove throughout the area south of Pullman, Washington, west of Moscow, Idaho including Wawawai Park."

This is a breaking news story. Check back for more details.

