911 call reveals moment Jayme Closs escaped alleged kidnapper’s Wisconsin home, sought help

“Hi, I have a young lady at my house right now and she says her name is Jayme Closs."

After 88 agonizing days with few leads and little but faith to suggest the missing 13-year-old girl was still alive, those 19 words alerted shocked -- and elated -- authorities about the dash for freedom that delivered Closs from her captor.

A 911 call released Monday revealed the moment dispatchers were told Closs had escaped her alleged kidnapper’s Wisconsin home. Her first words to the first person she saw, a woman walking a dog: “He killed my parents. I want to go home. Help me.”

Closs escaped Jake Thomas Patterson’s remote home in Gordon, Wis., on Thursday after pushing herself out from under a bed, putting on a pair of Patterson's shoes and running out into the street, a criminal complaint detailed Monday. There she encountered Jeanne Nutter, a retired child protective services worker who brought her to Kristin Kasinskas’ house.

“Hi, I have a young lady at my house right now and she says her name is Jayme Closs,” Kasinskas is heard telling Douglas County 911 dispatcher Amy Pullen in audio obtained by FOX9. The entire 911 call lasted nearly a half hour.

Pullen asks Kasinskas and Nutter if they are sure the girl is Jayme. They confirm the teen matches the girl seen on the posters plastered on billboards nationwide since the Closs kidnapping on Oct. 15. Closs was taken after Patterson shot and killer her parents, James and Denise Closs, at their Barron home, officials said.

“I was walking my dog and we were almost home and she's walking towards me crying saying, ‘you gotta help me, you gotta help me,’” Nutter tells the dispatcher. “And I didn't want to go into my cabin because it's too close to Patterson's house.”

She added: “His name is Jake Thomas Patterson and apparently his house is two doors down from our cabin [...] So we're kind of scared because he might come."

Pullen asks again: “And she said, ‘I am Jayme Closs?’” to which Nutter responds, “Yes, she said, ‘He killed my parents. I want to go home. Help me.’”

“She didn't know where she was. When I saw her she kept saying, 'Where am I? Where am I? and I said, 'You're in Wisconsin,’” Nutter says, adding Jayme appeared to be in “shock and cold.”

Pullen stays on the line with Nutter and Kasinskas and reassures them authorities are heading to the scene. But she urges them to lock the doors and stay inside. Nutter is heard asking Jayme several questions about Patterson, which later leads authorities to the 21-year-old -- who, authorities believe, was out driving, searching for Jayme when he was caught.

“She has no idea where he is. She told me that when he leaves her she doesn't know that he's gone. He turns the music up real loud. He has people to come over and watch her -- or no -- wait -- he pushed you/hides you under a bed... he has hidden her under a bed,” Nutter tells the dispatcher. “…He doesn't work and I asked her what kind of car. It's a red -- he used to be in the military...”

Soon after, a police officer made a traffic stop on the vehicle, which Patterson was driving. He was taken into custody without incident.

Pullen recalled to FOX9 on Monday the moment she received the 911 call that Jayme was found alive.

“This is the first time in 10 years I've gone into a full body shake and body sweat just because of the severity of the situation and how public it was, and her family was in dire need of finding this girl," Pullen said about receiving the call. “The sound of [Kasinskas] voice, I knew something was different about this…You have that gut feeling, you can hear it in her voice, you just kind of knew."

“You can't put into words what a great feeling it is,” Pullen said about Patterson’s arrest. “Then you think of what this poor girl has gone through and her next day is coming... all I can think about is her."

Patterson was charged Monday with two counts of first-degree intentional homicide, one count of kidnapping and armed burglary. A criminal complaint revealed Monday that the 21-year-old targeted Jayme after seeing her get on a bus one day — a moment when he said “he knew that was the girl he was going to take.”