Arizona
Published

8-year-old girl dies, 3 other young girls injured in off-road vehicle crash in Arizona

An 8-year-old girl was pronounced dead at the scene of a car crash while the other girls were airlifted to a Phoenix hospital

Associated Press
An 8-year-old girl was killed and three other Phoenix-area girls injured in the crash of an off-road vehicle in northern Arizona, authorities said Monday.

Coconino County Sheriff’s officials said the accident occurred around 11 a.m. Sunday north of Forest Lakes.

First responders from the sheriff’s office, Forest Lakes Fire Department, U.S. Forest Service and Arizona Game and Fish all rushed to the scene.

Authorities said one 8-year-old girl was pronounced dead at the scene while a second 8-year-old girl and two 14-year-old girls were airlifted to a Phoenix hospital.

An 8-year-old girl was pronounced dead at the scene of an off-road vehicle crash in northern Arizona. Three other young girls were taken to a hospital on Sept. 5, 2022.

The medical conditions of the three survivors wasn’t immediately available Monday.

The names of the girls haven’t been released and authorities said the cause of the fatal crash was under investigation.