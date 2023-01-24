Expand / Collapse search
Texas
Published

7 dead in Texas head-on collision

The TX highway collision also left 1 person in critical condition

Associated Press
A young passenger of an SUV involved in a head-on collision on a Texas highway that left seven others dead remained in critical condition Tuesday.

The crash between the SUV and a pickup truck that veered into an oncoming lane happened Sunday evening on a two-lane road in suburban Comal County near San Antonio.

The Texas Department of Public Safety did not immediately release that names or ages of the victims but said in a statement that five of the victims killed were riding in the SUV, including two children and the driver.

A head-on collision in Comal County, Texas, has left seven people dead and a child critically injured.

Another young passenger in the SUV was taken to a San Antonio hospital in critical condition, according to DPS.

A male driver and passenger in the Ford F-150 pickup truck were pronounced dead on the scene.

A preliminary investigation indicated that the pickup truck struck the SUV head-on on a farm-to-market road, according to authorities.

DPS said no one else was involved in the crash. No other details were immediately released.