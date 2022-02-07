Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Drugs
Published

6 people in a North Carolina hotel taken to nearby hospital for signs of overdoses

Two people were treated with naloxone by Asheville police, four others showed signs of an overdose

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for February 7 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for February 7

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Six people were taken to a hospital after officers responded to a report of people overdosing at a historic North Carolina hotel over the weekend, police said.

Asheville Police officers were called to the Grove Park Inn on Saturday night for a report of numerous people who had overdosed in a hotel room, police said in a news release Monday.

(iStock)

Asheville Fire Department and Buncombe County EMS personnel treated two people and a total of six people were taken to a hospital for further treatment, police said. Narcotics were recovered and police said detectives are still investigating the incident.

Kelley Klope, with the Asheville Fire Department, said that two people were treated at the hotel with naloxone, an opioid overdose antidote, because of an overdose and then taken to the hospital, news outlets reported.

Four other people showed some signs or symptoms connected to an overdose and were taken to the hospital for treatment, she said.

Your Money