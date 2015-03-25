50 years later, 1 Klansman convicted in deadly church bombing still alive

On the 50th anniversary of a racist church bombing that killed four black girls at a Birmingham church, the last surviving Klansman convicted in the blast remains in prison.

A corrections spokesman says 83-year-old Thomas Blanton Jr. seldom has contact with other inmates at St. Clair prison near Springville, and it's mostly by his own choice.

While Blanton lives in a one-man cell, he is allowed to spend time with other prisoners in a day room and go outside for exercise.

Prison spokesman Brian Corbett says Blanton does neither, spending most of his time alone.

A bomb detonated outside Birmingham's 16th Street Baptist Church on Sept. 15, 1963, killing four girls.

Three Ku Klux Klansmen were convicted in the bombing years later, and only Blanton survives.