5-month-old giraffe euthanized after gore wound to stomach at San Diego Zoo

A 5-month-old male giraffe was euthanized last month after he was gored in the stomach at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park, a report said Monday, citing a zoo spokeswoman.

The giraffe, Kumi, was discovered with a gore wound in his East Africa field habitat on Dec. 26, zoo spokeswoman Christina Simmons told the San Diego Union-Tribune. A veterinary assessment found that the wound couldn't be treated, so the animal care staff made the "difficult decision" to put Kumi down, Simmons said.

The giraffe's wound was consistent with being gored by an antelope, but there's no proof, Simmons said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Safari Park houses a number of species together that would live together in their native habitats where inter-species encounters could also occur, according to a Facebook post from the zoo on Kumi's death.

The zoo described it as a rare incident, the paper reported.