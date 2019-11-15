California Halloween house party slayings lead to 5 arrests, authorities say

Two weeks after a shooting at a Halloween night house party in Northern California left five people dead, five suspects have been arrested, the Contra Costa Sheriff's office said Thursday, according to a report.

The five men were arrested in four raids in separate San Francisco Bay Area cities, the sheriff’s department said, according to San Francisco's KGO-TV.

The suspects have been identified as Lebraun Tyree Wallace, 28, of San Mateo; Jaquez Deshawn Sweeney, 20 of Marin City; Jason D. Iles, 20, of Marin City; Shamron Joshua Mitchell, 30, of Antioch; and Devin Isiah Williamson, 21, of Vallejo.

Four of the suspects were arrested on suspicion of murder and conspiracy. Williamson was arrested on accessory charges.

Five people were killed and three others wounded when the party at a house in Orinda rented through Airbnb erupted in gunfire around 11 p.m. Halloween night.

Contra Costa County Sheriff David Livingston said two of the victims were also armed, which "may have played a role in the tragedy," KGO reported.

The shooting may have been gang-related, according to KGO.

The City Council issued a moratorium on "no host" short-term rentals in Orinda after the shooting and plans to hold meetings in the future for a more permanent solution.

The Orinda Police have been criticized for their slow response to the shooting.

At a city council meeting after the shooting, Orinda Police Chief David Cook said that two officers on duty for a city of 19,000 is standard, but some are now calling additional staffing, Fox 2 reported.