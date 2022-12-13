Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Tennessee
Published

5 apply for upcoming vacancy in Tennessee Supreme Court

TN Governor’s Council for Judicial Appointments interview applicants Jan. 4

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for December 13 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for December 13

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Five people have applied for a Tennessee Supreme Court seat that will open up in the summer.

A court news release says the applicants are Kristi M. Davis, Tom Greenholtz, John C. Rambo, Michael Richardson and Dwight E. Tarwater.

Davis is a judge on the Tennessee Court of Appeals from Knoxville. Greenholtz is a judge on the Tennessee Court of Criminal Appeals from Ooltewah.

TENNESSEE JUDGE PUTS DEATH ROW INMATE'S MISTREATMENT LAWSUIT ON HOLD

Rambo is a state chancery court judge from Jonesborough. Richardson is a trial attorney from Ooltewah with a sole practice. Tarwater is a law firm partner from Knoxville and previously was former Gov. Bill Haslam's general counsel.

There has been five applicants for the upcoming vacancy in the Tennessee Supreme Court. The names of the applicants are Kristi M. Davis, Tom Greenholtz, John C. Rambo, Michael Richardson and Dwight E. Tarwater.

There has been five applicants for the upcoming vacancy in the Tennessee Supreme Court. The names of the applicants are Kristi M. Davis, Tom Greenholtz, John C. Rambo, Michael Richardson and Dwight E. Tarwater.

They hope to replace Justice Sharon Lee, the only justice appointed by a Democrat remaining on the five-member court. She is retiring in August.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Governor’s Council for Judicial Appointments will interview applicants Jan. 4 in Knoxville. That panel will recommend finalists. Republican Gov. Bill Lee will make the final selection.