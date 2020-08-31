Expand / Collapse search
MS-13
Published

5 alleged MS-13 members charged in murder of teen girl near reservoir

The girl had been reported missing the previous summer in New York

Frank Miles
By Frank Miles | Fox News
Five alleged members of the MS-13 street gang in Maryland have been charged in the May murder of a 16-year-old New York girl, according to a report.

Baltimore County police said the five suspects lured Gabriela Alejandra Gonzalez Ardon,16, to Loch Raven Reservoir and killed her because of her possible affiliation with another rival gang.

MS-13 CRACKDOWN -- THE LARGEST EVER IN NEW YORK -- ENSNARES NEARLY 100 MEMBERS, ASSOCIATES

Baltimore County police said the five suspects lured Gabriela Alejandra Gonzalez Ardon, 16, to Loch Raven Reservoir and killed her because of her possible affiliation with another rival gang. (Nassau County Police Department)

Baltimore County police said the five suspects lured Gabriela Alejandra Gonzalez Ardon, 16, to Loch Raven Reservoir and killed her because of her possible affiliation with another rival gang. (Nassau County Police Department)

All five suspects -- Jonathan Pesquera-Puerto, 19; Edys O. Valenzuella-Rodriguez, 20; Wualter Hernandez-Orellana, 19;  Asael Ezequie Gonzalez-Merlos, 16, and Wilson Art Constanza-Galdomez, 21, are being held without bond.

The five suspects, already housed at the Baltimore County Detention Center for other crimes, are all charged with first-degree murder as well as other related charges.

REPUBLICAN SENATORS INTRODUCE BILL TO CRACK DOWN ON GANGS LIKE MS-13

The girl had been reported missing the previous summer in her home state.

Frank Miles is a reporter and editor covering geopolitics, military, crime, technology and sports for FoxNews.com.

