$400G in GoFundMe cash for homeless vet is gone, lawyer claims

The $400,000 raised through a GoFundMe account to support a homeless veteran in Philadelphia after he gave his last bit of money to help a stranded motorist is reportedly drained.

A lawyer representing Johnny Bobbitt, whose story garnered national attention last year after he gave Kate McClure his last $20 to fill up her gas tank, told the Philadelphia Inquirer on Tuesday that news of the depleted account “came as a complete surprise.”

Chris Fallon, the lawyer, said he became aware of the financial standing of his client’s account after a conference call with attorneys for McClure and her boyfriend Mark D’Amico — the couple who started the GoFundMe account for Bobbitt after his kind gesture, promising him a home.

"It completely shocked me when I heard," Fallon told the paper.

Bobbitt’s attorneys requested that the couple remain in New Jersey, surrender their passports, post a bond and restrict access to their bank accounts after they failed to meet a court-ordered deadline to deliver any remaining money from the GoFundMe account, according to the paper.

Last week, Superior Court Judge Paula T. Dow ordered the couple to wire the remaining funds to a trust for Bobbitt, and submit an accounting report of the donated money within 24 hours.

Bobbitt has received roughly $75,000 dollars of the funds, which he used to purchase a camper and SUV — both of which he no longer has, the paper reported.

D’Amico told the paper during an interview in August that he controls the money in the account and that he would dispense the funds when Bobbitt gets a job and stops using drugs.

"Giving him all that money, it's never going to happen. I'll burn it in front of him," he said, adding that giving an "addict" the money would be like "giving him a loaded gun."

Bobbitt admitted to the paper that the couple once gave him $25,000 and he spent it on giving it to relatives and friends, and some on drugs.

Fallon told the paper on Tuesday that his client hopes to enter a residential detoxification program.

Bobbitt, who questions the couple's motives and fears they may have squandered the money, claims they used the funds to buy a new BMW and take lavish vacations. He also questions if the couple has the legal authority to deny him the money.

Three lawyers are representing Bobbitt pro bono.

Jacqueline Promislo, another lawyer for Bobbitt said the couple’s lawyer, Ernest E. Badway, never responded regarding the request to transfer the remaining GoFundMe funds or if the money had been moved, according to the paper.

The paper could not reach McLure or D’Amico for comment.

Badway declined to comment to Fox News late Tuesday.

The couple earlier said the new car was paid for with their own money. McLure, who is a receptionist, and D’Amico, who is a carpenter, said they have done nothing wrong and did everything they could to help Bobbitt.

Badway claimed in court last week that Bobbitt stole at least $200,000 of the funds since the account was created, the paper reported. He also argued the court order to wire the money within 24 hours was a “harsh remedy.”

A hearing regarding the disputed funds is scheduled to take place Wednesday at 10 a.m., the paper reported.

GoFundMe has donated $20,000 into an escrow account created by Bobbitt’s attorneys to help with housing and goods as the legal proceedings continue, a spokesman told the paper on Tuesday.

The company also said it is cooperating with the investigation.