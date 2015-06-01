Expand / Collapse search
4-year-old girl shot in Chicago to be discharged from hospital, sent by ambulance to Minnesota

By | Associated Press
Four-year-old Jacele Johnson, who was shot in the head on May 22 outside a prom party in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood, waves to the media as she is released from Comer Childrens Hospital on Monday, June 1, 2015, in Chicago. Johnson was put in an ambulance that would take her to a Minnesota hospital where she will undergo further treatment. (Jose M. Osorio/Chicago Tribune via AP) MANDATORY CREDIT CHICAGO TRIBUNE; CHICAGO SUN-TIMES OUT; DAILY HERALD OUT; NORTHWEST HERALD OUT; THE HERALD-NEWS OUT; DAILY CHRONICLE OUT; THE TIMES OF NORTHWEST INDIANA OUT; TV OUT; MAGS OUT; NO SALES

CHICAGO – A 4-year-old girl who was shot in the head in Chicago is being discharged from the hospital.

Officials from the University of Chicago Comer Children's Hospital said Sunday that Jacele Johnson will be taken by ambulance to Minnesota on Monday morning.

The girl was shot outside a prom party in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood on May 22. The Chicago Tribune reports that doctors said the bullet didn't go too deeply into her brain, but that it's too dangerous to surgically remove part of it.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports that Jacele was upgraded to fair condition last week.

According to the Sun-Times, officials did not say which facility the girl is headed to in Minnesota. The girl's mother was planning to move the family to Minneapolis.