4-year-old girl shot in Chicago to be discharged from hospital, sent by ambulance to Minnesota

A 4-year-old girl who was shot in the head in Chicago is being discharged from the hospital.

Officials from the University of Chicago Comer Children's Hospital said Sunday that Jacele Johnson will be taken by ambulance to Minnesota on Monday morning.

The girl was shot outside a prom party in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood on May 22. The Chicago Tribune reports that doctors said the bullet didn't go too deeply into her brain, but that it's too dangerous to surgically remove part of it.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports that Jacele was upgraded to fair condition last week.

According to the Sun-Times, officials did not say which facility the girl is headed to in Minnesota. The girl's mother was planning to move the family to Minneapolis.