Seattle
Published

4 shot near Seattle at illegal street race event

WA authorities believe the incident involved multiple shooters

Associated Press
A fight erupted over the weekend at an illegal street racing event in a Seattle suburb, and four people were shot and seriously injured, authorities said.

The Auburn Police Department said the shooting happened early Saturday morning.

Officers responding to reports of a shooting found three men and one minor female had been injured. They were in serious but stable condition, police said Saturday.

Four people were seriously injured Saturday morning after gunfire broke out at an illegal street race event near Seattle, Washington. Authorities believe multiple shooters may have been involved.

Detectives believe multiple shooters were involved, the police department said.

Auburn officials said illegal street racing has become a problem in the city of about 85,000 people located south of Seattle.

Mayor Nancy Backus told KOMO-TV that the city has tried to stop the races that were putting innocent bystanders at risk.