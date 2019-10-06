Expand / Collapse search
Kansas
Published
Last Update 13 mins ago

Kansas City, Kan., bar shooting leaves 4 dead, 5 wounded: reports

By Brie Stimson | Fox News
Four people were killed when a suspect entered a Kansas City, Kan., bar early Sunday morning and opened fire, according to reports.

A total of nine people were shot, but five survived, the city's police department confirmed on Twitter.

The shooting happened around 1:30 a.m., according to FOX 4 of Kansas City, Mo.

No immediate information was available regarding the suspect,  information, FOX 4 reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.