Indiana

4 found dead in burning Indiana home, fire officials say

IN authorities say autopsies will be conducted to determine the cause and manner of deaths

Associated Press
Published
Four people have been found dead in a burning home in rural southeastern Indiana, authorities said.

Firefighters found the bodies about 4 p.m. Tuesday after responding to a fire in Madison, which sits along the Ohio River, state police said in a release.

Names and ages of the dead were not immediately released.

The fire and deaths were under investigation. Autopsies will be performed to determine cause and manner of the deaths, police said.