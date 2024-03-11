Expand / Collapse search
West Virginia

4 dead in West Virginia housefire; suspect reportedly committed suicide

Suspect in Ireland, WV fire found dead in Hugheston

Associated Press
Published
The bodies of four people were found Monday inside the remains of a burning home in West Virginia, and a suspect later was found dead by suicide in a separate location, authorities said.

The fire occurred in the Lewis County community of Ireland. In a statement, state fire marshal's office spokesperson Tim Rock didn’t specify how it started or give other details about the investigation.

Morgantown, Beckley, Charleston crime

Four people were killed in a West Virginia fire, with a suspect's body found in a separate location. (Fox News)

In the Kanawha County community of Hugheston, about 110 miles southwest of Ireland, sheriff’s deputies found the body of a 45-year-old man inside a vehicle. The vehicle was parked outside the home of the man’s relatives, who called authorities when he initially knocked on their door, the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

Deputies confirmed with Lewis County authorities that the man was a suspect in the fire. Rock said the Kanawha County sheriff's office is handling the investigation surrounding the man's death.