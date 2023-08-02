Expand / Collapse search
4 dead in fast-moving New Jersey house fire, firefighters forced to evacuate due to collapsed roof

1 NJ woman was able to escape from the residence with injuries

Associated Press
A fast-moving house fire in southern New Jersey killed four people, authorities said.

A woman escaped the residence with injuries Tuesday before the roof collapsed, forcing firefighters to evacuate. She was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The fire in the two-story home in Lacey Township was reported around 12:30 p.m., said Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer. The home was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived, and black smoke spewed throughout the neighborhood.

NJ News

A house fire in Lacey Township, New Jersey, killed four people on Aug. 1, 2023.

Those killed in the blaze have not been identified. No other homes were damaged.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.