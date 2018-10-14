4 dead, 1 hurt in shooting at Texas toddler’s birthday party

At least four men were killed and another was injured Saturday after a shooting at a toddler’s birthday party in southern Texas, police said as they hunt for two suspects who fled the scene.

Two families gathered at a home in Taft, 12 miles north of Corpus Christi, just after 5 p.m. Saturday for a child’s first birthday party when an altercation ensued, Corpus Christi Caller Times reported.

The shooters opened fire, killing four men at the party. Another man was taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

“The Texas Rangers notified the department of the incident and as of right now this is an ongoing investigation,” Sgt. Nathan Brandley, the spokesman for the Texas Department of Safety, told reporters. “We are urging residents to contact DPS if they know any information on the shooting.”

Authorities are hunting for the two suspects who fled the scene after the shooting.

It’s unclear what the argument was about that sparked the shooting.