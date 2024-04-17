4 arrested in Arkansas block party shooting that killed 1, wounded 9

Four people have been arrested for a shooting that left one man dead and at least nine others injured at a block party in Arkansas.

Arkansas State Police said agents arrested the suspects, all from Cross County, on Tuesday. Each faces charges of first-degree murder, nine counts of first-degree battery and nine counts of engaging in violent criminal group activity.

The suspects — Quavarius Milton, 23; Tommie Frost, 18; Carl Washington, 21 and Cameron Crawford, 22 — are being held at the Cross County Detention Center. It was not immediately known if any of them have attorneys who could speak on their behalf.

The gunfire happened around 10 p.m. Saturday at the party in Wynne, and two of the victims were run over by vehicles at the scene, the Arkansas Department of Public Safety said in a statement.

Varian Campbell, 27, of Wynne was pronounced dead at a hospital, authorities said. The injured people ranged in age from 24 to 49.

"I'm proud of how Arkansas State Police personnel worked with the Wynne Police Department to swiftly apprehend the suspects in this case," state police Col. Mike Hagar said in a statement.

Details on what prompted the shooting have not been released.

Wynne is a city of about 8,000 people in eastern Arkansas, about 45 miles west of Memphis, Tennessee.