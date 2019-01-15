Maryland coast rattled by 4.7-magnitude earthquake: USGS

A 4.7-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Maryland Tuesday evening, officials said.

The episode was reported to have occurred roughly 136 miles east-southeast of Ocean City, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS).

There was no tsunami warning in effect amid the report, The Associated Press reported.

State and local authorities commented on the situation, including the town of Ocean City.

“Although we have seen no effects here, our Emergency Services Department has been in contact with our State partners and will be monitoring as needed,” officials wrote on Facebook.

The Maryland Dept. of Natural Resources also tweeted about the earthquake, saying that it took place “on the outer continental shaft.”

