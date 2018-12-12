Earthquake, magnitude 4.4, rattles Tennessee, Georgia

A 4.4-magnitude earthquake was reported in Tennessee early Wednesday, officials said.

The quake hit about six miles north of Decatur around 4:15 a.m., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The shaking was felt by residents as far away as Atlanta -- about 149 miles south of the epicenter.

A 3.3 magnitude aftershock struck about 10 minutes later, the Center for Earthquake Research and Information reported.

Signs of major damage or injuries have yet to be reported.

The 4.4 was the second strongest quake on record to strike eastern Tennessee, according to the USGS. The strongest ever registered was a 4.7 magnitude near Maryville in 1973.

Several smaller earthquakes have rippled through Georgia in recent years, including a 1.9 magnitude in Walker County in August and a 2.7 quake in Catoosa County in January, WSB-TV reported. Last year, a 2.3 rattled the small community of Trion in Chatooga County.

