Tennessee
Published

Horrific stabbing death of Tennessee counseling center official, 50, leads to arrest of suspect, 31, police say

By Brie Stimson | Fox News
A suspect was arrested Thursday in the “brutal” killing this week of a woman who worked at a Nashville-area counseling center, police in Tennessee said.

Brian D. Conley, 31, was charged in the murder of Melissa Hamilton, 50, whose body was found Wednesday at her Madison, Tenn., office, where she worked as assistant director, police said. The cause of death was "multiple stab wounds."

Conley was identified through surveillance video that showed him entering Crossroads Counseling on Tuesday night, police said, according to The Tennessean of Nashville.

TENNESSEE WOMAN FOUND BRUTALLY MURDERED INSIDE COUNSELING CENTER, POLICE SAY

Conley and Hamilton had a "brief interaction before the lights were turned out," then he left the center, police said, according to The Tennessean.

Hamilton’s husband called police early Wednesday morning after he realized she hadn’t returned home.

It was not uncommon for Hamilton to work late, The Tennessean reported. There was no evidence that Conley knew Hamilton or that he was a client.