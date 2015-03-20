3 women found with throats cut in Fort Worth home

Three women have been killed at a home in Fort Worth and a close relative says their throats were cut.

Fort Worth police Sgt. Raymond Bush says officers found multiple bodies around 8 a.m. Tuesday in the single-story home. Bush declined to comment further.

Angel Bueno says three women were killed and that he is the nephew of one of the victims, 48-year-old Cynthia Serrano, who raised him. Bueno says the other victims are Serrano's daughter, 21-year-old April Serrano, and Serrano's sister, 35-year-old Cathy de Leon.

Bueno says Serrano's husband, James Serrano, called 911 and is being questioned by police.

Police did not comment on any suspects.

It was not clear what led to the deaths and authorities released no further details.