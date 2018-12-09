3 Sonic Drive-In employees arrested after ecstasy pill found in kid’s meal, police say

Three employees at a Texas Sonic Drive-In were arrested Thursday after an ecstasy pill was found in a kid’s meal given to a 4-year-old boy, police said.

Tanisha Dancer, 30, Jonathan Roberson, 35, and Jose Molina, 22, were arrested after the boy’s 11-year-old sister unwrapped a hamburger from a Sonic kid’s meal and found the drug Thursday night, FOX7 Austin reported.

The boy’s parents then brought the fast food order to the police station in Taylor, where the pill tested positive for ecstasy.

Officers went to the Sonic Drive-In on Friday and arrested Dancer, the manager, Roberson and Molina, both employees at the fast food joint.

Dancer, who was arrested on her outstanding warrant for a parole violation out of Guadalupe County, had three ecstasy pills with her at the time of the arrest. She also faces charges of possession of controlled substance.

Roberson was arrested on four outstanding warrants in Travis County. Molina was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana.

The trio may face additional charges following an investigation with the Williamson County District Attorney’s Office.