Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

Police in Seattle released video on Tuesday of a high-speed chase that led to the arrests of three teenagers who authorities say attempted three carjackings using a stolen SUV.

Officers responded around 9 p.m. on Dec. 19 to several calls about the carjackings and a robbery, the Seattle Police Department said. The suspects were described as "three juvenile males in a gray SUV."

Police began chasing the suspects’ gray Hyundai in the Alki neighborhood and followed them onto the West Seattle Bridge, where an officer successfully deployed spike strips to deflate the SUV’s tires.

The suspects then drove onto southbound Interstate Highway 5 before coming to a stop at South Corgiat Drive and Ursula Place South in South Seattle, authorities said.

SEATTLE ATTORNEY'S OFFICE MOVES TO BLOCK JUDGE FROM HEARING CRIMINAL TRIALS FOR GOING TOO SOFT ON DEFENDANTS

Video allegedly shows the three teens throwing open the doors to the SUV and attempting to flee from officers.

All three suspects, identified as two 14-year-old boys and a 16-year-old boy, were apprehended after a brief foot chase with help from the King County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit.

Investigators contacted the registered owner of the Hyundai and were informed it had been stolen.

The teens are also accused of three separate attempted carjackings prior to the chase.

POLICE NATIONWIDE USING HIGH-TECH WEAPON TO APPREHEND SUSPECTS WITHOUT INJURY: BODYCAM

In the first attempted carjacking, two of the teens allegedly approached a victim opening a door to his vehicle, threatened that they had a gun and demanded his car, according to police. The man locked his vehicle and ran into a nearby business to escape.

The same suspects later tried to carjack a 37-year-old woman who was sitting in her car, police said. She refused their demands and drove to a safe location to call 911.

During a third reported attempted carjacking, the suspects allegedly stole two cellphones and keys from a 52-year-old man and a woman. The woman was able to point out the suspects’ gray Hyundai to police, beginning the chase.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The teens were arrested for investigation of robbery, possession of a stolen vehicle and attempting to elude police. They were booked into the Judge Patricia H. Clark Children and Family Justice Center.