Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Oregon
Published

3-legged Oregon deer 'decking the halls' rescued after tangling antlers in Christmas lights

The 3-legged buck is known as Tripod by residents of the Oregon town

By Emma Colton | Fox News
close
Squirrel surprises North Carolina family by hiding in their Christmas tree Video

Squirrel surprises North Carolina family by hiding in their Christmas tree

One North Carolina family got the Christmas surprise of their life when a squirrel decided to hang out in their home. 

A three-legged deer got himself in quite the Christmas predicament this month, requiring assistance from the state's wildlife agency to untangle Christmas lights from his antlers. 

Residents of Dallas, Oregon, endearingly call the deer "Tripod" due to him only having three legs. The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) posted photos of Tripod Monday with green Christmas lights tangled in his antlers.

"This 3-legged buck nicknamed Tripod by Dallas, Ore. residents was not run over by a reindeer but got tangled up in lights while decking the halls like another buck recently," the government agency posted to its Twitter account. 

CHRISTMAS 2020: THE TERRIFYING ANIMALS FOUND IN CHRISTMAS TREES THIS YEAR

Tripod, a three-legged Oregon deer, seen with Christmas lights wrapped in his antlers. 

Tripod, a three-legged Oregon deer, seen with Christmas lights wrapped in his antlers.  (Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife/Twitter)

Officials with ODFW "darted" and sedated the animal before removing the lights. He was then released, according to ODFW. 

HOUSTON CAT WITHOUT A HOME IS HOPING TO BE SCOOPED UP BY A LOVING FAMILY FOR THE HOLIDAYS

Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife helping a deer that got Christmas lights wrapped in its antlers 

Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife helping a deer that got Christmas lights wrapped in its antlers  (Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife/Twitter)

Tripod’s previous injury, when he lost his leg, is completely healed, and he is able to move around, according to ODFW. 

CATS AND CHRISTMAS TREES: WHY PET EXPERTS SAY YOU SHOULDN'T SCARE FELINES AWAY

Close up of a three-legged deer's healed leg injury. 

Close up of a three-legged deer's healed leg injury.  (Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife/Twitter)

It was not the first time this year ODFW had to free a buck from tangled Christmas lights

"Alright all you Clark Griswolds. We know you like decorating for Christmas but this is just too far. Thankfully this buck was freed of its decorations yesterday and went on its merry way," the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife posted in a separate Tweet on Dec. 1.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP