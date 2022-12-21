3-legged Oregon deer 'decking the halls' rescued after tangling antlers in Christmas lights

A three-legged deer got himself in quite the Christmas predicament this month, requiring assistance from the state's wildlife agency to untangle Christmas lights from his antlers.

Residents of Dallas, Oregon, endearingly call the deer "Tripod" due to him only having three legs. The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) posted photos of Tripod Monday with green Christmas lights tangled in his antlers.

"This 3-legged buck nicknamed Tripod by Dallas, Ore. residents was not run over by a reindeer but got tangled up in lights while decking the halls like another buck recently," the government agency posted to its Twitter account.

Officials with ODFW "darted" and sedated the animal before removing the lights. He was then released, according to ODFW.

Tripod’s previous injury, when he lost his leg, is completely healed, and he is able to move around, according to ODFW.

It was not the first time this year ODFW had to free a buck from tangled Christmas lights.

"Alright all you Clark Griswolds. We know you like decorating for Christmas but this is just too far. Thankfully this buck was freed of its decorations yesterday and went on its merry way," the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife posted in a separate Tweet on Dec. 1.