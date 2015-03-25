3 killed in Illinois medical helicopter crash

Authorities say a medical helicopter has crashed in northern Illinois, killing all three people on board.

The Federal Aviation Administration reports the helicopter crashed Monday night while traveling from Rockford, near the Wisconsin border, to a hospital about 60 miles south in Mendota.

The helicopter was registered to Rockford Memorial Hospital. Hospital spokeswoman Laura Maher says no patients were on board when the helicopter crashed into a field in Rochelle, about midway between the two cities.

Maher didn't have additional information about the flight crew on board, but says crews generally consist of two nurses and a pilot.

The FAA says the helicopter was destroyed and all three people on board were killed.

Maher says emergency responders are on the scene.

Rockford is about 80 miles northwest of Chicago.