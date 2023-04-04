Expand / Collapse search
©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

3 bodies found in Mesa apartment in apparent murder-suicide

21-year-old fatally shot his mother, teen sister, then himself

Associated Press
Three people have been found dead inside a Mesa apartment and the case is being investigated as a murder-suicide, police said Tuesday.

Police said they received a call about a possible shooting around 7:30 p.m. Monday.

When officers arrived, they were directed by the caller to the apartment where he lived with his 46-year-old girlfriend and her 21-year-old son and 14-year-old daughter.

Three bodies were found in a Mesa apartment in an apparent murder-suicide on Monday. 

The man told police that he came home from work and found the bodies, each in a different room in the apartment.

Detectives said evidence at the scene appears to show that the 21-year-old fatally shot his mother and teenage sister and then killed himself.

Police said the names of the three people were being withheld pending notification of additional family members.