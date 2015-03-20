3 babies' bodies found in vermin-infested Massachusetts house where 4 other children lived

next Image 1 of 3

A Massachusetts prosecutor says the bodies of three infants have been found in a house full of vermin and dirty diapers where four other children were removed by authorities last month.

Worcester County District Attorney Joseph Early Jr. announced the discovery Thursday night. He said authorities don't know when or how the babies died. No one has been arrested in connection with their deaths.

Early says four other children, including a 6-month-old baby, were removed from the house last month after a neighbor notified police about their living conditions. Those children are in state custody.

Police say a woman who lives at the home was arrested on charges related to the living conditions at the house. Prosecutors say 31-year-old Erika Murray will be arraigned Friday on charges including intimidation of a witness.