Homicide
Published
Last Update March 20, 2015

3 babies' bodies found in vermin-infested Massachusetts house where 4 other children lived

By | Associated Press
    Both "condemned" and "keep our" signs are attached behind police tape to the front door of a house where a Massachusetts prosecutor said the bodies of three infants were found Thursday in Blackstone, Mass., Friday, Sept. 12, 2014. Erika Murray, 31, was arrested Thursday night on charges including fetal death concealment, witness intimidation and permitting substantial injury to a child. Not guilty pleas were entered Friday on her behalf. (AP Photo/Stephan Savoia) (The Associated Press)

    Erika Murray enters the courtroom by a court officer for her arraignment at Uxbridge District Court in Uxbridge, Mass. on Friday, Sept. 12, 2014. Murray, 31, was arrested Thursday night on charges including fetal death concealment, witness intimidation and permitting substantial injury to a child. Not guilty pleas were entered Friday on her behalf. Detectives investigating a case of reckless endangerment of children found the bodies this week at the house littered with soiled diapers in Blackstone, about 50 miles southwest of Boston. (AP Photo/Worcester Telegram &amp; Gazette, Paul Kapteyn, Pool) (The Associated Press)

    Erika Murray is escorted into the courtroom by a court officer for her arraignment at Uxbridge District Court in Uxbridge, Mass. on Friday, Sept. 12, 2014. Murray, 31, was arrested Thursday night on charges including fetal death concealment, witness intimidation and permitting substantial injury to a child. Not guilty pleas were entered Friday on her behalf. Detectives investigating a case of reckless endangerment of children found the bodies this week at the house littered with soiled diapers in Blackstone, about 50 miles southwest of Boston. (AP Photo/Worcester Telegram &amp; Gazette, Paul Kapteyn, Pool) (The Associated Press)

BLACKSTONE, Mass. – A Massachusetts prosecutor says the bodies of three infants have been found in a house full of vermin and dirty diapers where four other children were removed by authorities last month.

Worcester County District Attorney Joseph Early Jr. announced the discovery Thursday night. He said authorities don't know when or how the babies died. No one has been arrested in connection with their deaths.

Early says four other children, including a 6-month-old baby, were removed from the house last month after a neighbor notified police about their living conditions. Those children are in state custody.

Police say a woman who lives at the home was arrested on charges related to the living conditions at the house. Prosecutors say 31-year-old Erika Murray will be arraigned Friday on charges including intimidation of a witness.