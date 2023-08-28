3.6-magnitude earthquake rattles Ohio

A small earthquake rattled northeast Ohio on Sunday night, shaking traffic cameras along I-90.

The 3.6-magnitude quake struck just before 11 p.m. about 2.5 miles southeast of Madison in Lake County, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The temblor was initially reported at 4.0 magnitude, but the agency later updated it to 3.6.

Traffic cams used by the Ohio Department of Transportation captured shaking along I-90 and US-20 in Lake and Ashtabula Counties.

SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS FEEL MAGNITUDE 5.1 EARTHQUAKE AS TROPICAL STORM HILARY DESCENDS ON REGION

No structural damage was immediately reported, according to FOX8 Cleveland, though viewers in several counties told the station that they felt the shock inside their homes.

On Thursday, a small 2.3 magnitude earthquake hit Madison Township, according to the outlet. Over the last four days, the station reported that three quakes have occurred in northeast Ohio.

UTAH SEISMOLOGISTS SUSPECT ‘EARTHQUAKE SWARMS’ LINKED TO GEOTHERMAL ENERGY

The Northeast Ohio seismic zone has recorded "moderately frequent" earthquakes since the first one was reported in 1823, according to the USGS.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The largest earthquake, a magnitude 4.8, struck in 1986, while the most recent damaging quake, a magnitude 4.5, occurred in 1998, the agency said.