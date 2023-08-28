Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Ohio

3.6-magnitude earthquake rattles Ohio

Quake hit about 2.5 miles southeast of Madison, Ohio

By Stephen Sorace Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 28 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 28

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A small earthquake rattled northeast Ohio on Sunday night, shaking traffic cameras along I-90.

The 3.6-magnitude quake struck just before 11 p.m. about 2.5 miles southeast of Madison in Lake County, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The temblor was initially reported at 4.0 magnitude, but the agency later updated it to 3.6.

Traffic cams used by the Ohio Department of Transportation captured shaking along I-90 and US-20 in Lake and Ashtabula Counties.

SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS FEEL MAGNITUDE 5.1 EARTHQUAKE AS TROPICAL STORM HILARY DESCENDS ON REGION

map of earthquake zone in ohio

The quake was felt in Lake and Ashtabula Counties. Department of Transportation traffic cams recorded shaking along parts of I-90 and US-20. (U.S. Geological Survey)

No structural damage was immediately reported, according to FOX8 Cleveland, though viewers in several counties told the station that they felt the shock inside their homes.

map of earthquake zone

A light earthquake hit northeast Ohio on Sunday night, according to the USGS. (U.S. Geological Survey)

On Thursday, a small 2.3 magnitude earthquake hit Madison Township, according to the outlet. Over the last four days, the station reported that three quakes have occurred in northeast Ohio.

UTAH SEISMOLOGISTS SUSPECT ‘EARTHQUAKE SWARMS’ LINKED TO GEOTHERMAL ENERGY

The Northeast Ohio seismic zone has recorded "moderately frequent" earthquakes since the first one was reported in 1823, according to the USGS.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The largest earthquake, a magnitude 4.8, struck in 1986, while the most recent damaging quake, a magnitude 4.5, occurred in 1998, the agency said.