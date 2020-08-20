Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Chicago
Published

21 people shot Wednesday in Chicago

Six people were shot in a single incident

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
close
AG Barr provides update on Operation LegendVideo

AG Barr provides update on Operation Legend

Raw video: Attorney General Bill Barr announces over 1,000 arrests in connection to Operation Legend since its launch on July 8, 2020.

Chicago endured another day of citywide gun violence Wednesday with 21 people shot, according to police records.

Six people were injured in a single attack on the city's South Side. A group of men was standing outside around 11:30 p.m. when shots were fired in their direction, possibly from a vehicle, police said.

A 37-year-old man was shot in the head and listed in critical condition. The other victims, ages 28, 17, 21, and two 29-year-olds -- one of whom was wound in the neck and back, and was also listed in critical condition -- were also struck by gunfire. The other victims were listed in fair condition.

CHICAGO MAYOR PRAISES POLICE FOR QUICKLY DEALING WITH WEEKEND PROTESTS

Chicago Police Department rocked by surge in officer retirementVideo

A 9-year-old boy and 27-year-old woman were shot just after 1 p.m. while sitting in a vehicle. Two suspects exited another vehicle and opened fire on the pair. Both victims were shot in the lower back. They were both listed as stable.

The day ended with a 21-year-old man shot in the hand during a domestic-related argument.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

The bloodshed comes a day after 15 people were wounded by gunfire on Tuesday. On Monday, 21 people were shot, following a weekend in which 64 people were victims of gun violence, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

Trending in US