Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

California
Published

Oakland police arrest 2 suspects in fatal shooting of food delivery driver

Fung, who was delivering an Uber Eats order, was pronounced dead at the scene in Oakland

Andrea Vacchiano
By Andrea Vacchiano | Fox News
close
Oakland police release video showing individual who shot and killed a food delivery driver Video

Oakland police release video showing individual who shot and killed a food delivery driver

The Oakland Police Department released a surveillance video showing an individual walking up to a car and firing his gun, which left a rideshare food delivery driver dead. (Credit: Oakland Police Department)

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

California authorities announced they arrested two suspects for their alleged involvement in the fatal shooting of a food delivery driver in Oakland.

The Oakland Police Department arrested Major Willis, 19, and an unidentified teen on Tuesday in connection with the killing of Patrick Kon Woo Fung on July 17.

Fung, 52, was shot and killed near the Little Saigon neighborhood of Oakland as he was about to deliver an Uber Eats order.

The Oakland Police Department released a surveillance video showing an individual walking up to a car and firing his gun, which left a rideshare food delivery driver dead.

The Oakland Police Department released a surveillance video showing an individual walking up to a car and firing his gun, which left a rideshare food delivery driver dead. (Oakland Police Department)

Surveillance footage released by police shows two men walking to Fung's car. Police said they ordered Fung to get out of his car and when he refused, one of the suspects pulled out a gun and shot Fung. 

LOS ANGELES: THIRD SUSPECT ARRESTED IN FATAL SHOOTING OF OFF-DUTY MONTEREY PARK POLICE OFFICER GARDIEL SOLORIO

Fung was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Willis was charged with murder and felony attempted carjacking. He was also charged with a sentencing enhancement for having a firearm. 

The juvenile suspect was not identified and was charged in juvenile court. Police are searching for a third suspect who was driving the get-away car, as well as a possible additional passenger.

SAN FRANCISCO HUMAN FECES MAP SHOWS WASTE BLANKETING THE CALIFORNIA CITY

"The brazen act of these individuals caused a ripple effect on Fung’s family and the surrounding community." the City of Oakland said in a press release.

Patrick Kon Woo Fung, a food delivery driver, was fatally shot in Oakland in July.

Patrick Kon Woo Fung, a food delivery driver, was fatally shot in Oakland in July. (KTVU)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Mr. Fung was senselessly and violently attacked while doing his job. His death has rocked the Little Saigon community," Alameda County District Attorney Nancy O'Malley said in a statement. "Our hearts and condolences go out to his family, friends and community."